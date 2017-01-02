Top Story

Sheriff issues 911 notice for Frontier customers

January 2, 2017 | Area News, Featured | no comments

A press release just sent out by the Harrison County Sheriff states: “The Harrison County 911 center can’t accept calls from any Frontier carrier except in Cadiz, all other carriers are working as we know of now.  If you have a...

Four More Sworn In For Harrison County

December 30, 2016 | Area News, Featured | no comments

CADIZ – Four more elected officials from the November election were sworn in early Friday morning. Incumbents were: Clerk of Courts, Leslie Milliken (3rd term); Treasurer, Vicki Sefsick (since 2010) and newly elected for Recorder, Josh...

Harrison Central softball program gets new leader

December 30, 2016 | Area News, Featured, Sports | no comments

By ED BANKS NH Sports Writer CADIZ – Beginning with the upcoming 2016-17-season, the Harrison Central softball program will be headed by incoming head coach, Darrin Young. Young is no stranger at Harrison Central as he has become familiar...

Harrison County officials sworn in

December 30, 2016 | Area News, Featured | no comments

By JD LONG jim@harrisonnewsherald.com   CADIZ – Fresh off the Christmas break three Harrison County officials were sworn in Tuesday morning before Common Pleas Judge T. Shawn Hervey. County Commissioner Dale Norris, County Engineer Rob...

A White Out In Cadiz

December 30, 2016 | Area News, Featured | no comments

HARRISON COUNTY – Snow has hit Cadiz with white out conditions as of 10 a.m., though it has let up since. According to Weather.com there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation and intermittent snow showers throughout the day. Interestingly,...

Obituaries

Jean Ivolene Anderson
Jean Ivolene Anderson

Jean Ivolene Anderson, age 85 of 233 East Muskingum Street, Freeport died at 7:43 a.m. Monday, Jan.2, 2017 in Emerald Pointe Nursing Home, Barnesville,...

Area News

