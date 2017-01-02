Sheriff issues 911 notice for Frontier customers

Jean Ivolene Anderson
Jean Ivolene Anderson, age 85 of 233 East Muskingum Street, Freeport died at 7:43 a.m. Monday, Jan.2, 2017 in Emerald Pointe Nursing Home, Barnesville,...
A press release just sent out by the Harrison County Sheriff states: “The Harrison County 911 center can’t accept calls from any Frontier carrier except in Cadiz, all other carriers are working as we know of now. If you have a...
CADIZ – Four more elected officials from the November election were sworn in early Friday morning. Incumbents were: Clerk of Courts, Leslie Milliken (3rd term); Treasurer, Vicki Sefsick (since 2010) and newly elected for Recorder, Josh...
By ED BANKS NH Sports Writer CADIZ – Beginning with the upcoming 2016-17-season, the Harrison Central softball program will be headed by incoming head coach, Darrin Young. Young is no stranger at Harrison Central as he has become familiar...
By JD LONG jim@harrisonnewsherald.com CADIZ – Fresh off the Christmas break three Harrison County officials were sworn in Tuesday morning before Common Pleas Judge T. Shawn Hervey. County Commissioner Dale Norris, County Engineer Rob...
HARRISON COUNTY – Snow has hit Cadiz with white out conditions as of 10 a.m., though it has let up since. According to Weather.com there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation and intermittent snow showers throughout the day. Interestingly,...
The New Rumley United Methodist Church will hold Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments and fellowship will...
Jean Ivolene Anderson, age 85 of 233 East Muskingum Street, Freeport died at 7:43 a.m. Monday, Jan.2, 2017 in Emerald Pointe Nursing Home, Barnesville, Ohio. Born...
Gordon E. Liggett, 75, of Jewett, Ohio, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. He was born Jan. 23, 1941 in Hopedale, a son of the late...
Thomas McAfee, Sr., 84, of New Philadelphia, OH, formerly of Jewett, OH, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Amberwood Manor Nursing Home in New Philadelphia. He was...
Talbott, Mildred “Midge”, 92, of Cadiz, passed into Heaven on Dec. 25, 2016 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 1, 1924 in...
Ray L. Johnston, 85, of Scio, died Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia. He was a son of the late Joseph A. Johnston who died in...
