Kathryn Jean Fulton Garvin-Duffley

Kathryn (Kathy) Jean Fulton Garvin-Duffley, 65, of Louisville, OH, formerly of Cadiz, went home to be with her Lord Friday, August 12, 2016. Kathy was born August 25, 1950 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of Letha I. Wilson Fulton of Cadiz, and the late C. Howard Fulton.

Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Franklin High School, New Athens and was a graduate of Belmont College.

She was employed by GTE as an operator in the Cadiz office before transferring to the New Philadelphia, OH office as a dispatcher clerk. She retired from the Louisville Giant Eagle in Nov. 2015 after 19 years.

Kathy was a member of the CWA, UFWC, and was a past president of the ladies auxiliary of Fraternal Order of Eagles #2162, Cadiz, OH. She was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church, Alliance, OH.

Kathy was a kind-hearted person. She was a strong believer in a hand-written thank you note and a mail-sent card. She was a giver of compliments and praise. She loved giving gifts to the people she loved. Her family and friends looked forward to her homemade cookies and candies.

In addition to her father, Kathy was preceded in death by a son, Eric Joseph (EJ) Garvin of New Athens, OH, a sister, Patricia (Trish) Carter, paternal grandparents, Floyd and Tacy (Belknap) Fulton, aunt Helen (Fulton) Upchurch, special uncle Kenneth (Butch) Wilson.

Left behind to cherish her memory, in addition to her mother, are her daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Kevin Warner of Jewett; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Mollie N. Warner of Jewett and K. Dylan (wife, Sicong) Warner of Columbus; sister, Libby (Craig) Core of Adena, brothers, Howard A. (Ricki) Fulton and Terry (Pam) Fulton both of Cadiz; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; one very special nephew, Benji Roski of Adena, OH.

Friends may call Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Rev. Pete Tuchek will officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.