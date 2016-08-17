Barry S. Anderson II

Barry S. Anderson II, 27, of Cadiz, Ohio, and formerly of Conneaut, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, 2016, following an automobile accident. He was born Sept. 19, 1988, in Ashtabula to Barry S. Anderson and Maria Watson.

Barry graduated from Edgewood High School in 2007 and worked for Anderson and Crew Flooring as a flooring technician in Conneaut.

Barry was a veteran of the Army and the National Guard.

He belonged to the Jewett Sportsman Club, Scio American Legion Post 482, Carrollton Vets Club, American Legion Cowle Post 151, and loved to shoot pool and bowl.

Survivors include his children, Barry “Shawn” Anderson, III, and Leah; parents, Maria (Joel) Watson and Barry S. (Kelly) Anderson; fiancé, Kelsey Leigh Prevot; and his siblings, Ryan, Kristy, Aaron, Adrianna Anderson and Ali Orlando.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carol Brown, Anna Hedrick and James Shreve; and his great grandmother, Thelma Wheeler.

The family received friends at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut. Funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Family to put towards a trust for Barry’s two children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

