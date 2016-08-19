Coty Steffanni

Coty Steffanni, age 22, of Venice, Fla., passed away on Aug. 17, 2016. He was a graduate of Venice High School and a member of the drumline. Coty attended Grace Community Bible Church. He was a member of South Florida Shark Club, and he loved fishing, outdoors, and line dancing. His family, Katelynn and friends were his everything.

In keeping with Coty’s loving and generous spirit, it was his wish to donate life so that others may live. He was a teacher to those around him and would openly share his passions and knowledge of the sea. He found beauty in every day and encouraged those around him to always live in the moment. Coty definitely mastered how to live life to the fullest.

Surviving family members include his mother, Kimberly Haywood (Jay) of Venice; sisters Brenna Steffanni, Caylie Bean, and Emily Haywood; brothers Nick Haywood, and Joey Crowell; grandmothers Susan Petrisko (Joseph), and Peggy Haywood (Harold); numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his girlfriend Katelynn Pascale.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather David Steffanni, Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 4 pm at Maxine Barritt Park, 1800 S. Harbor Dr., Venice, Fla., with a beach casual reception, “Coty style”, which immediately followed. Donations can be made to Kimberly Haywood, 5041 Caryl Road, Venice, FL 34293

Arrangements by Farley Funeral Homes.