John Raymond Taylor

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

John Raymond Taylor, 54, of Moorefield, died Monday, Aug. 22, at Gables Care Center, Hopedale. He was born Feb. 10, 1962 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Hershell (Joe) and Evelyn Miller Taylor.

John did editing for recordings and was a roofer. He served in the US Navy, and enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and surfing on his computer.

Surviving are sisters, Cindy (Mike) Hoylman of St. Petersburg, FL and Nancy Wilson of Eclenberg, Ohio; sisters-in-law Betty McCartney of Rootstown, Ohio and Debbie

Taylor of Orlando, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and his extended family of Moorefield, Ruth Beach, Penny and Russell Bowersock, Peggy and John Milliken and Shelly Balint.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff and his beloved dog, Sally.

John donated his body to The Ohio State University, College of Medicine to advance science.

Local arrangements are by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz.