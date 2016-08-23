Driver Survives With Only a Scratch

HARRISON COUNTY – An 18-wheel tractor trailer sped around a sharp curve heading west on U.S. 22 towards the corner of Douglas Turn Road Tuesday afternoon but could not make the bend.

The driver, a Gateway Transport employee was headed back to Laredo, Texas when his truck apparently fell to its side and skidded at least 20 to 30 feet before taking out more than a dozen guardrail posts and drifted down over an embankment.

The truck came to rest practically wrapped around a tree and the cab was nearly completely crushed but the unknown driver escaped with barely a scratch and torn jeans.

Rescue units from Cadiz, New Athens, Piedmont, Harrison County EMS and a Harrison Community Hospital rescue unit raced to the scene where the truck was carrying, what at first was an unknown substance where the area had to be cleared of all non-emergency personnel.

The 34 year-old driver said that a stranger pulled him out of his cab with barely any space to crawl out of. He told one authority that he saw his life flash before his eyes.

Cadiz Fire Chief, Leonard Merryman stated that a placard with a number on the truck told them of the material to look up, whereby they cleared the area before determining that the “gray dust” was only a “moderate irritant.”

Merryman stated that the driver refused treatment but was later seen with a white bandage around his left wrist to go along with his torn left pant leg. Everyone on the scene stated how lucky the driver was.

The driver said he had loaded his truck in Laredo before arriving in Cleveland to unload. He then traveled to Negley, Ohio to re-load before returning to Laredo but that’s not going to happen now.

The Ohio State Patrol, as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) were also on the scene.