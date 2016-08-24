Scio Residents Meet With Attorneys, Air Grievances at Scio Meeting

CADIZ – Some 40 residents met with two attorneys Wednesday afternoon at the Days Inn in Cadiz concerning the Scio water problems. The meeting took place at 3 p.m. with Brian Zimmerman and Chet Kern, one of the lawyers involved in Flint Michigan’s water disaster earlier in the year, who was also in attendance.

Kern and Zimmerman are seeking help for Scio and rallying its citizens to seek financial relief for physical problems suffered as the result of the high manganese levels to the loss of appliances. They outright threatened a lawsuit with the help of the Scio citizens where Kern stated that the amount of signatures does not matter.

The attorneys passed out a retainer agreement (Marc J. Bern & Partners LLP of New York) for citizens to sign if they choose to join a possible lawsuit against the Village of Scio.

Citizens of Scio also brought in samples of their water, some of which was grotesquely discolored. Property issues were discussed as well as health issues.

A shock also arrived in the form of the Cadiz Police Department (CPD) where they arrested Trisha McAfee, who has been instrumental in helping to expose Scio’s water problems and who was in attendance at the Days Inn. The CPD arrested McAfee on behalf of an outstanding warrant and had nothing to do with the meeting. But the odds on the coincidence of the two events was glaring.

McAfee stated that she was told by authorities that someone called the police to inform them at 3 p.m. to notify where she would be. The warrant is apparently in regards to an auto accident years ago and involves a civil suit, not criminal. She later returned to the Days Inn to answer questions as the meeting was shutting down.

Later in Scio, the issue continued at their regularly scheduled meeting where Harrison County Health Director Charles Fisher attended and spoke at length about finding solutions over people turning on each other and laying blame. The municipal building was packed with many of the same residents who attended the Days Inn gathering.

Fisher stated that tests taken Wednesday afternoon hopefully could be returned by Thursday, but certainly Friday at the latest he hoped. His department, as of now, not lifted the “Do Not Drink” order as the EPA has, which he said did not please the head of the Ohio EPA.

After the water issue had been discussed an hour and ten minutes later and everyone but one citizen and reporter were left, council again spoke of the water issues and Village Administrator Jake Tubaugh spoke of how they are on the right track but money as well as frustrations in dealing with the EPA were talked about.

A full report on both meetings will be published in our Aug. 27 issue of the News-Herald.