Lavonne L. Dunlap

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Lavonne L. Dunlap, 96, of Cadiz died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016 at her home. She was born August 20, 1920 in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Charles G. and Jean Epler Leeser.

She was a former teller having worked at the 1st National Bank and Equitable Savings and Loan in Cadiz, a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, Cadiz Garden Club and Sewing Club. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, who played for many school and community events throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed playing golf at the Cadiz Country Club and was a Comptometrist in Cleveland during WW II.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Ralph Dillon Dunlap in 1988 and two brothers: Maurice and Talmadge Leeser.

Surviving are a sister, Naomi Trotter of Cadiz; several nieces and nephews, including: Charles Leeser, Maurine Huntsman, Sandy Hendershot, Patty Bobot, Tim Trotter, Patty Thomas, Bill Thomas, Jeff Taylor, Suzie Taylor and Michael Taylor; many grand nieces and grand nephews.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, Aug. 28 from 1-4 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Erica Harley officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.