BREAKING: Harrison County HD to lift “Do Not Drink” order

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY – Harrison County Health Department Director, Charles Fisher announced via telephone late Thursday afternoon that their tests results from Wednesday came in and all four results were all well below the .3 reading needed to rescind the order.

Fisher said he took two readings at the school as well as two residences and the readings now are in conjunction with Ohio EPA’s readings from earlier in the week, which resulted in them lifting the order.

The total report will be released later this evening.