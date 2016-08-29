Freda Irene Adams

Freda Irene Adams, 94, of Zanesville, formerly of Scio passed away on Aug. 27, 2016 at Primrose Retirement Community where she resided. She was born on Oct. 19, 1921 at High Knob, Monroe County, Ohio to Samuel and Louisa Carson. In her early youth the family moved to Bloomfield, Ohio.

She attended Ludlow Rural High School graduating in 1939. She continued her education at Ohio University and graduated in 1943 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education. She was initiated into the music honorary Sigma Alpha Iota. Following graduation she began her career teaching vocal music at Lucasville High School. Her teaching experiences were in Woodsfield and Lewisville before moving to Scio, Ohio in 1962 where she retired from teaching at Jewett-Scio High School in 1982.

Freda was a member of the Scio Methodist Church where she served as church organist, President of the United Methodist Women and various church committees. She was a member of the Elevian Club and the Scio Civic Club. She held membership in the Woodsfield Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. In her later years she enjoyed cooking dinners at the church and for the Ruritan Club where she and Lawrence were actively involved in the local, district and national levels.

On July 6, 1947 Freda married Lawrence P. Adams at the First Congregational Church in Marietta, Ohio. Freda was preceded in death by Lawrence, her parents, sister Vida Carson and son-in-law John H. Spring.

Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Spring of Elgin, South Carolina and Debra (Steve) Starkey of Zanesville, Ohio. Grandchildren, Kevin (Erin) Spring of Copley, Ohio, Julie (Daniel) Richardson of Columbus, Ohio, Krista Starkey and Gregory Starkey Zanesville, Ohio. Great-grandchildren include Ian and Callen Spring and Porter and Reagan Richardson.

Funeral services for Freda will be Thursday Sept. 1, at Koch Funeral Home, Scio, Ohio beginning at 11 a.m. Friends may call on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5 to 8 and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Scio United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, PO Box to 554, Scio, Ohio 43988.

The family would like to thank Dr. Doug Myers and the nurses and aides at Primrose for their loving care.