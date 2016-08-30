Andrew “Drew” Jacob Palmer

Andrew “Drew” Jacob Palmer, 8, of Cadiz gained his angel wings on Monday, Aug.29, 2016 at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma bone cancer.

He was born Sept. 30, 2007 in Steubenville, Ohio and Drew shares his birthday with his mother Elisha Palmer.

Drew was a third grader at Harrison East Elementary School in Hopedale and his favorite past time was playing his X-Box and watching YouTube videos. He would always invite everyone in his room to watch him.

Drew was preceded in death by his great grandfathers: Bill Barcroft and Keith Jones; and his great great grandparents, Edwin and Nellie Barcroft.

Left behind to cherish his memory are Drew’s parents: Elisha Palmer and Andy Palmer of Cadiz; his sisters: Emma Palmer and Shae Palmer whom will miss him very much; grandparents: Keith and Diana (Barcroft) Jones, Bert and Doug Dock; great grandmothers: Helen Barcroft and Liz Jones; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 1-3 and 5-8 at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Mark Smith and Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Benefit for Drew Palmer to help aid other children and their families at UPMC Children’s Hospital; c/o Elisha Palmer, 788 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

Throughout Drew’s life and during his courageous battle he impacted so many people and always had a smile on his face that we will never forget.

