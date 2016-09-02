A Journey To Hell And Back

By JD LONG

This is the first of a three-part story on the drug epidemic in the Ohio

Valley. The second part deals with law enforcement and treatment and the

third part covers education.

HARRISON COUNTY – It has been called the drug with no conscience and carries names like China White and Black Pearl but it’s anything but a gem, it tricks the mind like fool’s gold. Heroin is the ultimate evildoer, and those colorful pills are its Trojan Horse for the human body and once accepted doors are opened within the human mind that were once unimaginable.

Heroin knows no skin color, religion or societal classification; once a “black” problem addiction has now become America’s problem and primarily because white people are inching their way into becoming the biggest losers in the battle to fight this acidic life, according to recent federal records.

Among whites, illicit drug use rose 10 percent from 2002 to 2013 where blacks were at 10.5 percent. And many also believe now that the magic carpet ushering in heroin use is prescription pills, painkillers specifically, which begins the vicious cycle that ends usually with a needle in the arm.

One girl, an innocent 14 year-old at the time, who still lives in Harrison County was one such victim, and though it wasn’t heroin, it didn’t matter. Misdiagnosed because she was thought to be too young for it, Carla (not her real name) was ultimately found to have gallbladder problems. After three years of pumping her full of painkillers and rightly diagnosing her, it was too late.

At 17, she was a drug addict and didn’t even know it.

“I had a really good childhood, had a really good family,” she said with a smile while reflecting back on her youth of partying with friends but it was the prescription drugs that led to her downfall. The severe pain from gallbladder problems that wasn’t diagnosed properly led to the flood of prescribed pain pills.

Once back to normal after her gallbladder was removed she stopped taking the pain pills but was puzzled by feeling sick. Looking back on it now she realizes she was withdrawing from the pain medication. She had already become addicted.

“And now looking back I was withdrawing from the pain medication. I didn’t know that then…in our minds at the time addiction was heroin, crack, meth you know what I mean…he’s the doctor why would you be giving a 14 year-old this stuff that she could be addicted to,” Carla reflected on her and her family’s mindset at the time.

Meeting Carla, now 30, one would have thought she’d walked right off a college campus instead of a 38-month prison term for armed robbery (she was sentenced to five years before receiving judicial release). Attractive, fresh-faced and cheerful she hides the pain her antics caused her family where her father and brother stopped speaking to her for a considerable time. Only her mother stuck by her for those prison years that ended a 10-year drug life.

It started with vicodin followed by Percocet then she moved on to oxycotton. When that wasn’t enough or she couldn’t get enough she “doctor shopped” until she found a doctor that gave her what she wanted-and she said it was easy.

“Honestly, there are doctors that just don’t care,” she said explaining that she told them her back hurt. “I mean I feel like they have to get something to do it because the amount of narcotics the doctor was prescribing me was just astronomical. I mean there’s no reason somebody my size and my age should have been on any of the prescriptions that they had me on.”

Driving alone on a Christmas Eve night and desperate for money she became impulsive. With her father’s gun she just decided at that instant to rob a gas station.

“I was on so many drugs that my memory is kind of hazy I have no idea what my thought process was. The way I was is I probably just got in the car that day and decided, like hey, let’s do this,” she said.

Carla, though, admits having an addictive personality but was not diagnosed as having any mental illness, no psychological problems, no bi-polar. She just got addicted after struggling with a medical problem that wasn’t solved until it was too late.

The range in gender, race and social status is staggering among people who become addicted to drugs, illegal or not. She admits snorting heroin once but actually preferred prescription drugs.

“I didn’t get the high I wanted from the heroin when I did it,” she said.

And as if the story of being a child lying to their parents to obtain what they need and dealing with that kind of guilt is harsh, try a parent’s nightmare of worrying about their child or worse, getting blindsided by their drug habit and eventually getting that phone call.

George and Dori LaCross know all too well what that feels like. Dori called the loss of her daughter, Bayli, “unbearable.”

“To look at her, you would never think she was using drugs,” Dori reflected. “She did what she had to do to hide the demon inside of her.” Bayli hid it until a “friend” shot her up to the point of no return and on a lonely day in May, 2013,, she died at the age of 17. Left there on the couch practically in the position she received the fatal dose.

And like Carla, the addiction began with pills handed out at school “like candy” she said. The reasons for Bayli and pills may have differed from Carla but the path of destruction was still the same.

Dori also feels the pills are a gateway to stronger drugs and the pain sears through her voice when those thoughts surface.

“This has totally destroyed my family. The loss of my child has forever changed the person I am.” Dori’s recollection is a thousand voices heard over and over; her friends didn’t know she was that far gone; it started with something like vicodin and she was popular and involved in sports.

George not only lost his niece in Bayli but his son, Ryan and to the same demon called heroin.

“Anybody thinks that it can’t happen to them better wake up because it don’t take any prisoners,” he said with a little edge in his voice. And he threw out the same accolades you hear a parent describing their child’s talents that should be too good for something like heroin: Guitar player, tattoo artist “very talented.”

George also described something that rang similar to Dori when describing Bayli’s plight: A bad influence being another ingredient to this destruction. Like Bayli, who met an older girl of 22 where it took just three short months to destroy her, Ryan met a woman who became a steady mate but George noticed a difference after that. As a foreman in a Youngstown mill, he got his son a job then had to fire him for “safety reasons” he called it.

In his last year on the job Ryan was making $145,000 and had nothing but a vicious habit to show for it.

“I had to pay for his funeral so that tells what heroin does to you. $145,000 and he died broke,” George said.

Thirty-one year old, Nick Reppart of Cadiz knows heartache. He belongs to the same club as the others but with a dagger at each end. He was too late trying to save his brother by being a better example but it’s hard being a role model when you’re in prison yourself. He lost his brother to heroin just three days before the end of his six-year prison term was up.

Reppart was a thief who was caught after a slew of cabin burglaries. He too started on pills and pot, found a way to deal through a Pittsburgh connection and eventually heroin borrowed his soul till he found a way out.

He said he lost his way when his beloved Cadiz Cardinals consolidated and all of a sudden he found himself rubbing elbows with his rivals. He gave up wrestling became lost and found another crowd. He doesn’t blame school consolidation on his downfall but he looks back on it as the beginning.

There were other things going on as well. Reppart began drinking at age 12 and didn’t clean his life up until age 25. His parents divorced but the consolidation hurt him worse where he found himself trying to fit in with a different crowd.

“I lost everything, I lost who I thought I was pretty much, I tried to find myself again and I went where I was accepted and everybody’s accepted in that world. I thought that’s where I fit in for a long time.”

Reppart is big on circumstance and who one surrounds themselves with. After time to clear his head and a timely talk with a friendly warden, he found faith in God, family and forgiveness. The family part puzzled him for he knew how much he’d hurt them.

“I screwed them over so many times, hurt the community, been worthless and selfish.” Why are they sticking by my side?” He once asked.

Reppart like Carla has turned things around. She has a son and goes to school and he raises his brother’s two sons and is happily married.

“It’s the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. I’ve never felt so happy. My life is truly blessed,” he said with joy.

Though happy endings are possible, George thought back on something he heard in a meeting once and it sticks with him today: “There’s only two types of heroin addicts and that’s one that’s dead and the one that will be dead.”