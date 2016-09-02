EPA Finding Positive Results In Scio Water Testing

SCIO – Wednesday, an Ohio EPA spokesperson said that they are seeing improvement in Scio’s water since the replacement of the filters last week.

The spokesperson stated that their are different readings within the distribution system with some levels below and some above the aesthetic standards. She said that this has more to do with taste and odor than health standards.

She added that all levels, though, are below the health standards for drinking. They are aware that some in the village are still experiencing discoloration but others have said they have seem some improvement in that area.

The spokesperson recommends that any residents with filters that they change these filters since the crisis happened if they haven’t done so already.

Harrison County Health Director, Charles Fisher also stated that he’s seen improvements in manganese levels and stated that it is safe for children to drink, which was his main concern, as he said last week in a statement to the media.