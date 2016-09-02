For Drew

HOPEDALE – Drew Palmer, the tough little guy who attended Hopedale East Elementary and would have been in the fourth grade this year passed away recently of cancer.

Parents, Andy and Elisha are working hard to spread awareness of pediatric cancer where Andy said just one drug in the past 20 years has been approved in that area of cancer.

Drew’s fellow students wrote notes to him on a piece of paper and tied them to their yellow balloons.

The biodegradable balloons were released en mass Friday afternoon to great cheers but also sadness for losing him.

To learn more, go to Facebook and type in “going gold for cancer” for more information on this vicious disease.