Jedd Meeting Fires Up Issues In Scio

Area News

SCIO – Last Friday at Scio’s Barr Memorial Gymnasium, a large crowd of Scio’s residents turned out along with county, North Township (NT) and other officials to discuss the ongoing debate over a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) the Village of Scio is attempting to achieve.

For quite some time the holdup was on the township’s end as two trustees, Paul Trushell and Dan Henry have continually opposed the JEDD with Travis Albaugh the lone trustee in favor of it. But now that situation may change as a new bill (HB 182) being pushed through Ohio’s legislature is changing the game, though, as Senator, Lou Gentile (D-District 30) stated not as much as originally intended.

In a summarization of HB-182 released by Gentile’s office, it states: “The act establishes a procedure by which the owner of a business operating within a JEDD may file a complaint seeking exemption from the income tax on behalf of the

business and its employees.”

The statement continues by saying the complaint must be filed within six months of the effective JEDD contract with the court of the county where “the majority of the territory of the JEDD is located.” It further states that the complaint must establish three points: The business “operated within the unincorporated area of the JEDD before the effective date of the contract.” Two, “that no owner of the business signed the petition for approving the contract” and three, “that neither the business nor its employees has derived or will derive any material benefit from the services, facilities, and improvements described in the economic development plan for the JEDD or that any benefit derived is negligible in comparison to the income tax revenue generated from the net profits of the business and the income of its employees.”

Gentile stated that this bill has been scaled back from its original form, which he said placed municipalities at a much greater disadvantage. He called this version of the bill “more balanced.”

Corey Phillips, a Cleveland attorney who is a 1998 graduate of Scio and was asked to assist in the situation, spoke first at Barr Memorial.

“Whenever there’s something I can do to assist the area and educate the area I want to be involved in that,” Phillips explained. He, like Albaugh agreed that the JEDD is a “very unique opportunity for our area.” He said it could result in something positive that “we have never seen before” and “something potentially reduce the burdens of us as citizens,” he said referring to taxes and levy’s that are often imposed on residents.

Phillips was forthright in telling the audience that there were two sides to every story and he wasn’t there to tell anyone where to stand on the issue. He also encouraged the crowd to speak to their elected officials and let them know how the community feels.

Albaugh spoke next and briefly explained that a JEDD is a contract between a municipality and the township, in this case Scio and NT. He also explained why a township vote is needed as a township (North) cannot collect taxes but a municipality (Scio) can, which is why Scio needs the township’s vote in order for the two entities to join forces and legally collect taxes from any business in the township’s footprint. In this case the target is UEO Midstream’s plant just outside Scio, which pays some tax but very minimal compared to what a JEDD could collect, which is 1 percent of the plant’s income as well as 1 percent of the employees who work there. As of now, only the employees who work at the plant and actually live within Scio’s limits pay taxes to Scio. The ones who live elsewhere pay where they live but the JEDD would change that transferring all employees’ taxes to be paid to Scio (where they work as opposed to where they live).

Albaugh informed the crowd that revenue from the JEDD could be split evenly between Scio and the township to repair infrastructure, including the current water issue, which UEO has volunteered to pay for, according to Mayor, Michelle Carpenter and a UEO representative, who repeated the offer last Friday.

Phillips spoke again stressing a community that attracts business but without proper infrastructure, he admits that the current situation is a deterrent for new businesses.

Some opposing views, such as resident, Andrew Foreman fear that a JEDD may scare some potential business from moving into the area because of the tax. Foreman calls the JEDD an “annexation” and also doesn’t care for the selective process in how the municipality and township could tax who they want much like a political map in gerrymandering.

“I think it seems to me like they should do their (Scio and NT) job in working with this valued enterprise that everybody said they wanted five years ago,” Foreman said, “[in] coming up with some solutions because it sounds like there’s some disparity…”

Foreman called it “fairy dusting” when some suggested that businesses would be flocking to Scio if the JEDD is passed and asked if the JEDD is the “only solution.”

Phillips, in answer to the accusation from those who oppose a JEDD that it’s all about money said, “of course it’s all about money, why are they here? They’re here for money.”

County Prosecutor, Owen Beetham explained the process and how JEDD’s came about where annexation became a problem for some townships losing property. A JEDD allows the two entities (Scio and NT) to work together in gaining extra revenue.

When Beetham stated that he didn’t have an answer as to why a JEDD wasn’t in effect now, Albaugh shouted out “lack of support” and blamed it on “a lack of support from the township level” meaning Trushell and Henry.

Trushell later stated that he was “on the fence” over the situation where he said he sees it both ways.

“So far, anything we’ve asked they’ve kind of accommodated us,” he said referring to UEO. Trushell expressed concern over taxing the employees and further concern of more taxes and UEO picking up stakes and moving, which many do not see as much of a possibility considering the amount of money invested.

Henry took the podium and some heat from the audience on why he opposed the JEDD. Later he stated he doesn’t feel a JEDD would be the big windfall that some make it out to be. He doesn’t feel that taxing the employees would generate much money as it might have when the plant was being built and there were many more employees.

“You tell me what company that has invested this much money into this facility will not have enough tax write-offs for at least the next 20 years that they’ll not show a profit,” he explained. “They’ll not show a profit.” He feels that the company would eventually have enough tax loopholes to not show a profit making the JEDD basically ineffective.

“As far as the company could be,” he said.

Also speaking was County Auditor, Patrick Moore, a UEO consultant, Zach Space and local businessman, Bob Hendricks. Currently, the UEO plant holds 44 employees with just six living in Scio.