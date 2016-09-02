Dorothy Vivian McCoy

Dorothy Vivian McCoy, age 89, formerly of Magnolia and New Rumley, passed away Friday, September 2, 2016 in Carroll Golden Age Retreat after a period of declining health.

Born October 20, 1926 in Hopedale she was a daughter of the late Samuel “Eb” Raber, Sr. and Emma Marie Mathews Raber. Vivian was a ware dresser at the Scio Pottery for almost 40 years retiring in 1985 and was a former Avon Representative.

Vivian attended the New Rumley United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing bingo and cards. She loved square dancing with her second husband James McCoy who preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Ernest C. Van Horne on April 13, 1965, a daughter Patricia Marie Hall on May 3, 2012, a son John Wesley Van Horne on May 8, 2012, brothers Harold Edgar Raber and Samuel Eber Raber, Jr and a sister Beatrice Marie Kerwood.

Surviving are sons James B. (Patricia) Van Horne of Magnolia and E. Leroy (Judy) Van Horne of Carrollton; a sister Irene Christy of Hopedale; grandchildren Jim, David, Roger, Danny, Janice, Ronald, Amanda, Jama, Angie, John “Buddy” and Dorothy; seventeen great grandchildren; one great-great grandson and her loving cat Baby Doll.

Services will be held Monday at 11 am in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Carl Orphanides officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Monday from 10-11 am. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch Funeral Home, Scio 740-945-6161