Karl R. O’Bradovich

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Karl R. O’Bradovich, 81 of Scio, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at his home. He was born April 5, 1935 in Cadiz, Ohio a son of the late Mike and Katherine Sall O’Bradovich.

Karl was a member of the First Church of Christ of Cadiz the Masonic Lodge and he retired from the Ashland Oil Refinery in Canton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by 3 brothers: John Klenicks and Donald and Mike Pete O’Bradovich and 3 sisters: Dorothy Kettlewell, Ann Coates and Mary Ann O’Bradovich.

Surviving are 2 sons: Mike (Rhonda) O’Bradovich of East Sparta and Greg (Angela) of Canton; 3 grandchildren: Nichole (Stan) Nabors of Canton, Caitlin (Jason) Corzine of Green and Kefton O’Bradovich of Canton; 3 great grandchildren: Lana and Ireland Nabors and Colton Corzine; a brother, Ely O’Bradovich of Adena; 3 sisters: Rosalie Bates of Canton, Diana Hildreth of Cuyahoga Falls and Pat Snyder of Staunton, VA; his companion for many years, Audrey Brown of Cadiz and her daughter Jackie (Larry) Phillips of Cadiz.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 139 North Main Street, Cadiz, with Paul Giffin officiating. Interment will be at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.