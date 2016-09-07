Four Vehicle Accident Ties Up U.S. 22

Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY – A four-vehicle accident including one 18-wheeler were involved in a front to end pile up on U.S. 22 Wednesday afternoon where the highway intersects with Upper Clearfork Road.

Not all details are known as of now but according to authorities on site “at least” five individuals were transported to Cadiz and Steubenville hospitals.

Rescue units from Harrison Community Hospital, Hopedale, Adena, Unionport, Harrison County EMS and Jewett responded. What apparently transpired but not confirmed is that the truck stopped to make a turn onto Upper Clearfork Road followed by the next two, a silver Ford Escape and a red Saturn waiting behind. A third car and the fourth involved was a silver Saturn, which apparently plowed into the back of the third car setting off a chain reaction.

According to sources on the scene, it didn’t appear to be very serious injuries but that also has not been confirmed as of yet. Traffic was backed up on both lanes completely stopping traffic for nearly an hour.

More details to follow in our print edition.