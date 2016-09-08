Paul Steven Burdette

Paul Steven “Steve” Burdette, 59, of Tippecanoe, passed away at his home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, while surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 14, 1956 in Dennison, he was a son of Harry Burdette, Jr. and Mina B. (Beamer) Burdette who survive him. He is also survived by the love of his life, Martha Hunt; sons, Travis (Deseree) Burdette and Troy (Courtney) Burdette; grandchildren, Haley, Paige, Bryson, Braxton and Bryer Burdette; Martha’s children, Angela (Dan) Robinson, Chad Hunt and Julie Hunt; her grandchildren, Ailey, Blake, Cole, Landon and Ryder; his siblings, Mary (Ron) Wright, Ida Simpson and Lizzie (Tim) Meade; sister-in-law, Janet Burdette; many nieces and nephews; and his dearest friends, Gary and Kathy Hill. He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Burdette, and his brother, Chalmers “Bub” Burdette.

Steve was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1975 graduate of Lakeland High School in Freeport. He spent 38 years as a heavy equipment operator for local mining and construction companies, and was active in many area clubs including the Dennison American Italian Club, Dennison and Uhrichsville Eagles, Uhrichsville Moose and the Twin City Sportsman’s Club.

Services, officiated by Pastor Florence McNutt, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Deersville’s Patterson Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.