Journey’s To Hell And Back (Pt-2)

By JD LONG

This is the second part of a three-part story on the epidemic of drug use in the Ohio Valley, which deals with police and treatment perspectives.

HARRISON COUNTY – It could arguably be called the biggest serial killer that has ever lived. But the killer never seems to get caught. This one has endless means to reproduce with the help of willing and sometimes, zealous human hands with many provided to us legally-drugs that is. But what seems to now be coming into focus as the common denominator for disaster are pain pills.

From 2012 to 2015 fentanyl-related drug overdoses (unintentional) went from 75 to an astounding 1,155 with only 30 of those deaths having a prescription for fentanyl, according to the website: Healthy.ohio.gov. It continues by stating that men were nearly two and a half times to die from fentanyl-related overdoses than women with an age group of 25-34 years of age for all.

Not to be outdone, the grim reaper, or heroin accounted for nearly 47 percent of all overdose deaths last year. The rise in overdose deaths from this drug jumped by 228 from 2014 to 2015.

And even though prescription opioid deaths have declined in recent years, heroin deaths have risen dramatically in that same time frame and remains over 45 percent.

Ohio Attorney General, Mike DeWine spoke earlier in the year at a series of talks titled: “Taking back our communities” hosted by the Cleveland Clinic, where a host of officials joined in discussing the appalling rate of drug use in Ohio by touring several communities.

“This is a tragedy like no other tragedy we’ve had, certainly at least during my lifetime in regard to drugs,” DeWine said. Forging ahead he stated bluntly: ““The face of heroin is the face of Ohio.” His comments were triggered by watching a video of Marin Elizabeth Riggs’ story and how the Columbus girl died after getting mixed up with the wrong people-and a dose of her own demons. Hers was a heart-wrenching story of the “perfect” teen next door, an athlete, gorgeous and now dead from a 2012 heroin overdose. But hers was no less different than the Cadiz story of Dori LaCross’s daughter Bayli.

While acknowledging the overwhelming statistics and that the problem wasn’t going away any time soon, Cleveland Clinic Chief Legal Officer, David Rowan talked about over prescribing prescription drugs by doctors, “and yes, even Cleveland Clinic physicians,” he surprisingly said in self-appraisal. Rowan did say, though, that efforts were “taking hold” in trying to curtail over prescribing.

“We’re not going to solve it in Washington, we’re not going to solve it in Columbus. We’re going to solve it in every community, one community at a time,” DeWine preached. But in the meantime, those individual communities like Harrison County and beyond are chasing what seems like a never-ending battle against directionless teens and adults with an apparent lack of focus or purpose in life.

Vince Caraffi, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Supervisor spoke in simple terms and talked of a “moving target” with emphasis on prescription medication and now they’re dealing with heroin. But one statement, so simple on its surface made a profound impact.

“This country has a problem with addiction.” Though familiar, that simple phrase seemed to ring with a little more clarity, maybe because it came from a public official. But is it sinking in to the rest of the country?

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Dr. Thomas Gilson added that the individual and society as a whole need to accept that we have the problem. The statistics he repeated were staggering with 40 deaths in 2006 to 190-200 in a 10-year period from overdosing. “It’s like nothing else I’ve ever seen in my career,” he said. “The pervasiveness of the problem and the scope of the problem are like nothing we’ve ever seen before.” And the haunting message may be that we as a society have accepted drug use as a way of life where it has woven itself into the very fabric of our society.

Josh Butcher and his friend are recoverers from alcohol and drugs. They started the Ohio Addiction Recovery Center located in Columbus four years ago. Butcher explained that what mainly determines the type of substances people are using is their age bracket. He described it simply as people 46 and over are for alcohol and cocaine and the 45 and under crowd are pain pills and heroin users.

“We were different from the guys who did pain pills and the heroin,” he said. “Eventually you get to a point to where you’re almost willing to try anything.” Then there is the elephant in the room: Alcohol. He said it’s so pervasive that many who drink daily don’t feel they have a problem till they get a second or third DUI “then they start smoking crack cocaine and the wheels fall off.”

Butcher described first using pain pills where the euphoria put him over the top saying it was much greater than “a regular drug.” And as many before him have said when describing the cost of pain pills, “heroin becomes the logical decision because you can get two times as high for half the money.”

This also rings true with many who serve on drug enforcement units such as, Sgt. Tony Mele of Mayfield Heights’s drug enforcement unit located just east of Cleveland; Morgan Knight who serves in Harrison County and Sgt. Todd Kanavel with the Muskingum County Drug Unit. They all agree that the many problems are beginning with pain pills.

Mele is with a unit called SPAN (Suburban Police Anti-Crime Network) and agreed that opiate pain medication is turning many into heroin users.

“What we’re seeing up here, the trend over the past…six or seven years that we saw an influx of both prescription drugs and heroin,” he said adding that prescription drugs were the “catalyst” for heroin.

The cheapness of heroin? Mele said the supply is there. “Apparently it’s more accessible than maybe thought to be,” he said. “…Demand is at an all time high.” Mele said that heroin was a big deal just 10 years ago but added that it’s now being found “on the road” like marijuana had been. Mele said that although many users are of “other races too” the majority are Caucasian.

“They’re family people,” he explained, “they’re family people who have jobs, they have an education and they got a legitimate prescription from a doctor for a legitimate ailment…”

Butcher said they work mainly with people 30 and younger explaining the association with youth, drugs and alcohol.

“Because typically, you’ve morphed your perception of reality,” which he explained was that to have fun one has to be under the influence of some type of drug or alcohol.

He compares the various types of therapy with what they do and stresses the importance of who your therapists are. “It’s about who you have that leads your group and who your therapists are.”

Butcher may have certain advantages with his patients in that he and his partner are both under 31 and have experience with drugs and alcohol where their patients can relate to them. He also feels the traditional ways of therapy are not as effective.

“Outside of that…our program is very active,” he said. Monday, Wednesday and Friday they train with a personal trainer at the gym and Tuesday’s, they’re taken to a camp for rock climbing and “team building exercises” in order to “get their brain engaged but to also force them to work together.” Other days they work with horses on a farm to learn commands.

“So, we do a lot of outside of the box activities at our facility that 99 percent of the facilities in our state do not do. That right there is the biggest difference maker because you’re engaging these young minds in activities that they can find happiness in.” He said that nearly all who come into their facility have never even ridden a horse and now they’re confronted with something fun and new.

He doesn’t call his recovery center any kind of cornerstone or cutting edge in recovery but that with all the treatment programs he and his partner were involved in the institutional-style programs were not working for them.

“You lock us in a facility where we’re there for 30 days, you feed us crappy food, we sit around in this hospital environment, of course all we want to do is get the heck out of there as soon as we can and go back to something fun…”

He models his program around a fast paced style, keeping them active and doing fun things. The ambition is to get them out of their comfort zone and as Nick Reppart preached “you have to change your places, people and thing(s).”

Butcher admits his program is not a “silver bullet” for addicted people and it won’t work for everyone but he said that the ones who come to and stay through his program, “it works.”