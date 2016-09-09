Arthur Frank Tuchek

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Arthur Frank “Charlie” Tuchek, 77, of New Athens, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at his home. He was born Feb. 27, 1939 in Adena, Ohio, a son of the late Pete and Etta Best Tuchek.

Charlie was a member of the House of the Shepherd in New Athens; a self employed truck driver, a maintenance worker for the Village of New Athens, and worked for Tom’s Installation on phone lines. He was a Viet Nam Era Veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of the Delaware American Legion.

He was preceded, in death in addition to his parents, by his wife, Barbara Veronesi Tuchek; a daughter, Melissa Tuchek and a sister, Mary Ann Tuchek.

He is survived by two sons, Jeff Tuchek of Indian Trail, NC and Brian (Denise) Tuchek of Concord, NC; a daughter, Dorinda Tuchek of Cadiz; three granddaughters: Forrest Tuchek and Brianna and Amber Williams; three brothers, John Tuchek of Cadiz, Pete (Jean) Tuchek of New Athens and Rudy (Paula) Tuchek of San Diego, CA.; a sister, Betty (Joe) Adams of Hilliard, Ohio and his companion, Janice Taylor of New Athens.

Friends may call Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenwood Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com .