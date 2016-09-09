Sally Buffalo Days Coming Sept. 17

CADIZ – Coming Saturday, Sept. 17th and 18th the Second Annual Sally Buffalo Days will be held in and around the Wallace Lodge at Sally Buffalo Park.

The Cadiz Lions Club, Sally Buffalo Park Board (SBPB), the Harrison County Historical Society (HCHS), the Harrison County Regional Chamber of Commerce (HCRCC), the Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department and the Cadiz Business Association (CBA) are pleased to present this festive affair.

The schedule for Saturday (17th) is as follows: 8 a.m.-11 a.m., pancake/sausage breakfast (Cadiz Lion’s Club AUCE) at Wallace Lodge; 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Business Expo & Craft Show (HCRCC), Wallace Lodge and outside; 11:30 a.m., soup beans & cornbread (SBPB), Old School House; Noon, 5th Annual Lion’s Club Car Show registration, behind Wallace Lodge (3 p.m. winners show); Noon-2 p.m., Valley Boys Band, main stage; 1 p.m., BBQ chicken dinner (SBPB), behind Wallace Lodge; 1 p.m., registration for corn hole tournament (Harrison Central Cheerleaders (behind Wallace Lodge); 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Kurt James Fun & Games, behind Wallace Lodge; 2:30-4:30 p.m., Hoard & Jones Band, main stage; 3 p.m., demo of 2016 fire truck (CVFD), lake; 4 p.m., kids pet parade (SBPB), front of Wallace Lodge; 4:30 p.m., golf cart parade (SBPB), front of Wallace Lodge; 5 p.m., kids tug-of-war, hoola hoop and balloon toss (CBA cash prize), behind Wallace Lodge; 5 p.m.-7 p.m., lost memories, main stage.

For Sunday (18th): 8 a.m.-11 a.m., pancake/sausage breakfast (Cadiz Lion’s Club AUCE) at Wallace Lodge; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Business Expo & Craft Show (HCRCC), Wallace Lodge and outside; Noon-4 p.m., variety of choir singers & entertainment, main stage, 11:30 a.m., BBQ chicken dinner (SBPB) and kids 100 yard dash (Harrison Central grils/boys track team, front of Wallace Lodge; 1 p.m., 5k run-walk, front of Wallace Lodge; 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Kurt James Fun & Games, behind Wallace Lodge.