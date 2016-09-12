Cody A. Coleman Chrisman

Cody A. Coleman Chrisman, 35 of Ashland, Ohio formerly of Cadiz, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 as the result of a traffic accident in Delaware County, Ohio. She was born Aug. 27, 1981 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Terry and Kim Coleman of Cadiz, Ohio.

Cody enjoyed engaging in discussions about politics, music and sports. She especially loved the music of the 70s, even naming her beloved dog Morrison, after Van Morrison. Cody was an avid sports enthusiast, a big fan of all things Cleveland – the Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians – as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes. She had planned to participate in a couple of Fantasy Football leagues this fall. She took much pleasure in watching her boys participate in various sports. Cody attended the Methodist church in Ashland and felt a strong spiritual connection with God. She loved to stay connected with those in her life through Facebook, often expressing her views and opinions on many topics whether it be politics, sports, or social issues. Cody found contentment sitting on her front porch swing with a good cup of coffee and a couple of magazines. Most of all, she absolutely adored spending time and caring for “her boys” – husband, children, and dog.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, David L. Chrisman; two sons: Davis and Brody and nephew, Kanyon Coleman; her parents-in-law: David and Vickey Chrisman of Scio and Donna Chrisman of Dover; and a brother, Nash Coleman of Fremont, Ohio.

Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Rev. Hester Hudson will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Urban Mission, 301 North Fifth Street, Steubenville, Ohio 43952.

