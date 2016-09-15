Elizabeth Ann “Sis” Heagy-Bower

Elizabeth Ann “Sis” Heagy-Bower, 96, of Bowerston, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston. Born July 25, 1920 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Bessie Mae (Harner) Coffey.

Sis was a 1938 graduate of Dennison High School before beginning her long career as a bookkeeper for Hercules Buxbaum Company in Canton where she resided for over 40 years with her late husband, Albert R. Heagy, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1981. On Oct. 6, 1984, she married Donald Clifford Bower and had lived in Bowerston since. He also preceded her in death, having died in 2006.

Sis is survived by her niece and nephew, Susan (Larry) Stark and Tom (Steph) Coffey; several great-nieces and great-nephews; stepchildren, Kenneth Ray Bower, Twila (Ron) Mercer, Donna (Ralph) Greer, and Barb (Carl) James; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and a family friend, Lisa Marsh. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert F. Coffey, Jr. and John “Jack” Coffey; sister, Margaret “Peg” Guy; nieces, Linda (Had) Morris and Diane Bower; and nephew, Jerry Coffey.

According to her wishes, Sis has been cremated without a public visitation. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Tom Dawson, will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Bowerston First United Methodist Church where she was a longtime member. Her family will receive callers at the church for an hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bowerston’s Longview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bowerston First United Methodist Church.

