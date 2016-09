Spaghetti dinner at Adena Community Center

Adena Heritage Days Ladies are hosting a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, Sept.18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adena Community Center. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids which includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Drinks are available for $1 extra.