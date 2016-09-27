Brian Wayne Vernon

Brian Wayne Vernon, 64, of Cadiz, Ohio died Sept. 22, 2016 at Trinity East Hospital in Steubenville, Ohio after succumbing to a long period of illness. He was born to Neila (June) and Charles Vernon on Aug. 6, 1952 at Sumby Hospital in River Rouge, Michigan. Brian attended Adena grade school and Adena High School graduating in the class of 1970 majoring in college preparatory classes.

He was active in sports playing football and baseball. Brain was currently retired and residing in Cadiz, Ohio. Upon graduating from Adena High he went to Detroit, Michigan and began a career working at Great Lakes Steel becoming an electrician while taking classes at Wayne County Community College. He married Ruby Tolson and had two daughters, Kyra and Daphane. After a breakup in his marriage with Ruby he moved around working various jobs. Along the way having a son, Divell Wilson with Tina Wilson of Cadiz, Ohio. He then settled in Battle Creek, Michigan where he worked for the water department and attended Battle Creek Community College attaining a certificate in Water Treatment Facility Operations and ran the water treatment plant for the City of Battle Creek. He married Patricia (Pat) Evans and had a son, James Mecos Vernon. Brian later divorced Pat and moved back to Ohio where he resided in Cadiz and married Lorna White helping to raise her two children, Ian and Alanna. Brian then took up plastering as a profession which he learned from his father Charles. He was a plasterer working many years until he retired.

Brian is preceded in his passing by his parents, Neila and Charles Vernon, brother Rodney Vernon and former wife Patricia (Pat) Evans Vernon. He is survived by his daughters: Kyra Vernon-Walgos and Daphne Vernon both of Raleigh, NC; sons: Divell Wilson of Texas and Mecos Vernon of Battle Creek, Michigan; step children, Ian White of Cadiz and Alanna White of Akron, Ohio. His former wives: Ruby Tolson Vernon of Windsor, Ontario and Lorna White Vernon of Cadiz, Ohio. His brother, Charles and Annie Vernon of Macomb, Michigan; sisters: Judy Hocker of Fairmont, W.Va.; Trudy Vernon of Wheeling, W.Va.; Neila and Mike Bond of Browndeer, Wis.; and Ashley Vernon of Canton, Ohio. Eight grandchildren: Samantha, Cameron, William, Mecos Jalen, Lanyiah, Jaiden, Ethan and Aneesa; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Erica Harley officiating. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.