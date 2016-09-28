County Deputy Auditor Pleads Guilty To Theft

CADIZ – After a two-year investigation into missing money from the Harrison County Auditor’s Office, Deputy Auditor, Judy Heath pleaded guilty Wednesday to Theft of Office. County Auditor, Patrick Moore called the situation, “devastating” after the court appearance stating that he was informed of the problem and who was suspected back in March of this year. Heath has been on paid leave since that time but Moore stated that since her plea of guilty Wednesday, that that would officially end her employment in the auditor’s office.

Sentencing was delayed until a later date due to certain conflicts, Judge, Linton D. Lewis Jr. stated, which was later set for Oct. 25th at 2 p.m.

Special Prosecutor for the State Auditor, Stephanie Anderson would not comment on the case until after sentencing but her and state investigator for the state’s auditor’s office, Barbara Cannon said that the investigation has been ongoing since Sept. of 2014. Anderson did add that for a felony of the fifth degree there is no presumption of jail time unless it involves public office “then that goes away.” For Heath, it was a possibility.

The state’s recommendation, which was worked out with Heath’s attorney, Gerald Latanich was for community control sanctions but no jail time. According to Anderson, Heath stole over $7,000 with the total she owes in restitution reaching over $9,000 after the state auditor’s investigation.

Full details to come in our Oct. 5th print edition.