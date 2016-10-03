Gail Ann Case

Gail Ann Case, age 61, of Scio passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

Born June 4, 1955 in Dennison she was a daughter of the late Enoch Carl Chipukaiser and Patricia Ann Forbes Chipukaiser. Gail graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1973 and worked at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston for the past 12 years. Loved by both residents and staff, she was awarded their Employee of the Year in 2015. She had also worked at Hugo’s Restaurant in Scio.

Gail enjoyed listing to music but what she loved most was spending time with her family and friends. She was quiet and kind earning her the nickname of “Momma Gail” by many who knew her.

Surviving are children Ryan J. Case of Haines City, FL, Brandon N. (Deanna) Case of Pataskala and Megan A. Case (Jake Hollingshead) of St. Clairsville; grandchildren Logan and Zan; sister Cheri (Keith) Barnes of Huntsville; brother Enoch (Tina) Chipukaiser of Baltimore, nieces and nephews Allison, Seth, Jessica and Drew and beloved family friends Tim Myer of Charlotte, NC and Jane Gilmore and Deb Burke of Scio.

Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery, Bowerston. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

