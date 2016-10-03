Jody Lynn Nuttall

Jody Lynn Nuttall (nee Magers), beloved wife and mother, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 30, 2016 after a long battle with cancer. Cancer did not win this battle however, it was a tie. Cancer may have broken her body, but it never broke her spirit. The way she coped with this adversity was an inspiration to her family & friends. Jody was born Oct. 10, 1955 to William and Wanda Magers in Cadiz, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father William Magers of Newcomerstown, Ohio. She is survived by husband James and daughters Carly & Katie of Elyria, mother Wanda of Newcomerstown, brother Jeff (Darlene) Magers of Newcomerstown, brother Jason Magers (Nicholas Wilson) of Newport Beach, Australia, niece Jennifer (Chris) McVey of Newcomerstown, niece Julie (Matt) Beitzel of Newcomerstown, and her beloved Aunt Wilma Griffin and family of Sunbury, Ohio. Jody attended Cadiz High School and Bowling Green State University, where she recieved her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

Jody was employed by the Elyria City Schools for 32 years as a librarian, with the last three years working as a paraprofessional. She was active at her church, where she served on committees, taught Sunday school, helped with Youth Group, and helped served Community Hot meals. Jody enjoyed bicycling, reading, and her pet Golden Retrievers. She was a loving mother, an amazing wife and our best friend. Jody did everything with a smile and rarely complained throughout her battle. She will be incredibly missed but always held close in our hearts.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Darlene Magers (caregiver), Shawn Kovacik, Susan Smith, Peggy Gnizak, Gail Haywood and her extensive church family for their friendship and devotion.

As per her wishes her body was cremated and no funeral /showing will be held.

In lieu of gifts or flowers please send any donations to the First United Methodist Church of Elyria, 312 Third St., Elyria, OH 44035.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Elyria.

The Dicken Funeral Home is serving the family.

