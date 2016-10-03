Cat clinic to be held Nov. 16

in Area News Events by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY ~ The SpayNeuterOhio Nov. 16 Harrison County cat clinic will be held at the 4H Building at the Harrison County Fairgrounds; 550 Grant Street, Cadiz.

Scheduling for the Nov. 16 cat clinic in Harrison County is now open at the “Schedule Appt/Merchandise” tab on the site – select the November 16th clinic item and fill out the form. You will then be contacted with a drop time for your pet and clinic details.

If you prefer to wait to make your $20 deposit until your appointment has been confirmed, please select “CHECK PAYMENT” at checkout. Cat spays are $55; cat neuters are $45; the rabies shot is required for $7.00 if your pet has not already received. Please visit the website for clinic operation and details.

Thank you for spaying and neutering your pets! www.spayneuterohio.org