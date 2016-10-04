Carl S. Ball

“CARL AND PAT BALL – TOGETHER AGAIN”

Carl S. Ball, age 85, of Dover, and a longtime Leesville resident, died early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, 2016 in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health.

He was born March 31, 1931 in Leesville, Ohio and was the son of the late Alfred “Fred” and Edna Easterday Ball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Patricia “Pat” Albright Ball, who died Jan. 18, 1991, and two sisters Nora Wolfe and Wilma Hahn.

He retired in 1993 from the R & F Coal Company at Cadiz after 21 years of service. He was also employed for many years at the former Bockus and Sons at East Sparta, and Red Malcuit, Inc. at Strasburg. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He had been a member of the Dover Army-Navy Garrison, the Dover V.F.W., the Uhrichsville Moose, the Uhrichsville Eagles, the Midvale V.FW. and the former Bowerston American Legion. He was a life member of the Dover Eagles.

He is survived by a daughter, Carla R. Meese (and her companion Mark Swonger) of Strasburg, Ohio., and two sons, John L. (Jeanne) Ball and Samuel B. Ball, both of Dover, a special niece Paula Wolfe of Dover, five grandchildren and four great-grandsons.

A graveside memorial service officiated by Pastor Byron Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct.7, in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Carroll County combined units of the American Legion, V.F.W., and the D.A.V. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.