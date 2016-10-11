Harrison Hills School District to meet
The Harrison Hills City Board of Education will meet for the purpose of a board work session at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the administrative office in Cadiz. No action will be taken.
The Harrison Hills City Board of Education will meet for the purpose of a board work session at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the administrative office in Cadiz. No action will be taken.
Harrison News Herald, Cadiz, OH
Copyright Harrison News Herald © 2010. All Rights Reserved.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.