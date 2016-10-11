Harrison Hills School District to meet

October 11, 2016

 

The Harrison Hills City Board of Education will meet for the purpose of a board work session at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the administrative office in Cadiz. No action will be taken.

 
 
 

