Hydrant flushing

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

The Village of Cadiz Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, Oct.17, through Friday, Oct. 21 starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. each day. This may cause water to be discolored and disturbed on these days. The Water Department recommends not washing clothes until the water is no longer discovered. If there are any questions, please call (740) 942-3884.

The Village of Hopedale Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants Oct. 17 through Oct.26. During this time, you could experience discolored water. If additional information is needed, please contact the Village Building at (740) 937-2355.

UPDATED TO INCLUDE HOPEDALE HYDRANT FLUSHING