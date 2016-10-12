Military Support Group to prepare packages for troops

The Harrison County Military Support Group will hold their Fall Packing for the troops on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., in the bottom of the Cadiz Fire Department building. This will be for the Halloween/Thanksgiving season. Anyone wanting to donate should bring items to them at the packing site. Cookies are always in high demand, as they are something made from someone back home. The group appreciates all the support and donations the community has given them throughout the years. Anyone with the name of a deployed military person from our area should bring us the name and military address. Contact one of their members and they will add the name to their list.

You can find them on Facebook.