Host, Coffland face off in November election

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

There are two primary races in Harrison County in which candidates face opposition. The first race is for a county commissioner seat currently held by incumbent, Bill Host. His challenger is Paul Coffland.

The News-Herald asked both candidates a few questions to better help the voters understand where each candidate is coming from, and what their views are on some important matters facing Harrison County.