Domestic Violence Task Force News

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald

HARRISON COUNTY – This month is Domestic Violence Awareness month so there will not be a meeting this month. Everyone is invited to the task force events though! October 19, 2016 Domestic Violence Awareness March Short Program at Belmont County Courthouse, open house immediately to follow Beginning at 6:00pm104 1/2 N. Marietta Street, St. Clairsville, Ohio. October 25, 2016 Candlelight Vigil at the Harrison County Courthouse beginning at 6:30pm in Cadiz, Ohio.

The next meeting will be November 24, 2016 at 9am. This meeting will take place in the Harrison Community Hospital classroom. The task force will be going over and making a definite plan for when and what they want to do for the CEU day (more information will be provided on ideas the agency may have by this time). Also the task force will discuss and possibly start planning out a “Freedom Walk” for domestic violence awareness next year. The task force will be working on the stats for the clientele they serve and last meetings minutes to email out. Thanks, Kathryn Arnold, BS Court Advocate, Tri-County Help Center Inc.109 W. Warren St. Cadiz, Ohio 43907P: 740-942-1018F: 740-942-1711