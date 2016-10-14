Second annual Crippled Children’s Auction

The second annual Crippled Children’s Auction will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Reuben Byler 89000 Country Rd., Jewett, Ohio.

Live auction is at 4:30, and there will also be a silent auction. Drawing is at 7:30

FURNITIRE: Poly wood glider, children’s hickory rocker, hickory rocker, gray elm 12′ table with four chairs, gray elm china cabinet, drop leaf table.

QUILTS: Lavender broken star queen size, hearts all around ocean wave 92 3/4″ x 108″

MISC: Blacksmith tools, chainsaw, 6hp motor, 5hp Honda motor, Immergood ice cream, 21″ lawn mower, weedeaters, tree stands, 200A lantern, wheel barrow, fishing supplies, FortaFlex 70qt. tub, soft sweep brooms, flat back water buckets, play wagon, wagon w/shafts, hand tools, tack, buggy harness, miniature pony harness, miniature pony, clippers, 20 bales speltz straw.

All items fully donated and the proceeds will benefit Ohio crippled children

Lunch stand opens at 4:30

Auctioneers: Vernon Yoder (330) 466-0520

Lary Nisly