Scio Prepares For Smoke Testing

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

SCIO – Wednesday, Village Administrator, Jason Tubaugh announced at Scio’s council meeting that on Oct. 25th, the village will be conducting smoke testing for their sanitary sewer system. The test is for detecting possible breaks or any other defect within the sewer system.

“The smoke should not enter your home unless you have a defect in your homes plumbing system or you have drain traps that are dried-up,” read the notice provided by Tubaugh. Also, residents are advised to pour one gallon of water into each floor drain “prior to the testing date.” The notice also states that if smoke does enter your home then it could be that there is a possibility of dangerous sewer gasses entering into the home.

“You should evacuate the building immediately and notify the work crew. If you are not at home at the time of testing and return home to find smoke, please call…740-945-5571.” Also, you are to notify officials at: 740-945-5571 if anyone in the home (or business) that suffers from respiratory problems “and is immobile.”

“Where the smoke comes out that’s where the water is coming in,” Tubaugh said.