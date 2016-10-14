HARRISON COUNTY HALLOWEEN DATES

Adena: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bowerston: Oct. 31st from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cadiz: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Deersville: TBA

Dillonvale: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Flushing: Oct. 31st from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Freeport: Oct. 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Harrisville: NA/Cakewalk Oct. 29th at 7 p.m. at Harrisville Fire Hall.

Hopedale: Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jewett: Oc.t 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant and Smithfield: Both are Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

New Athens: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a cake walk on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

Piedmont: Oct. 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Scio: Oct. 29th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (party at American Legion follows).