HARRISON COUNTY HALLOWEEN DATES
Adena: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bowerston: Oct. 31st from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cadiz: Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Deersville: TBA
Dillonvale: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Flushing: Oct. 31st from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Freeport: Oct. 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Harrisville: NA/Cakewalk Oct. 29th at 7 p.m. at Harrisville Fire Hall.
Hopedale: Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jewett: Oc.t 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant and Smithfield: Both are Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New Athens: Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a cake walk on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
Piedmont: Oct. 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Scio: Oct. 29th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (party at American Legion follows).
