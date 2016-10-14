Reva Mae Huppental

Reva Mae Huppental, 90, of Cadiz, Ohio, formerly of Tiltonsville, Ohio, passed Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 at Carriage Inn of Cadiz.

She was born Sept. 27, 1926, a daughter of the late George Vickers and Beulah Saggis.

She was a long time employee of the Yorkville VFW and member of the Tiltonsville Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Huppental, a grandson Shaun Taylor and several siblings.

Reva is survived by a daughter Neva Taylor-Rodgers of Painesville, Ohio, a son Walter “Marty” Stopera of Cadiz, brother, George (Darlene) Vickers of Yorkville, grandchildren: Jeremy Taylor, Dawn Schrodes, Amanda Mills and several great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bob Hooker officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com