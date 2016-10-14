Last Chance To Say Goodbye To History

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – Last Thursday, Cadiz council met to cover various subjects and one was a visit from Cadiz’s Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC) member, Ken Mason. The message was that the corner buildings, including Mr. Fish, the old theatre and hotel were coming down this week.

Mason’s update was not a surprise but his words brought finality to them. For approximately the next six weeks a part of Cadiz history will slowly be coming down and, as officials have said in the past, unavoidable due to the deteriorating nature of the buildings.

Mason said until power lines running through some of the buildings can be removed the main razing of the buildings might take a week to begin after some preliminary work. And some of that work includes placing plywood on top of the Family Dollar roof for protection as well as a chimney near the back that would probably have to be dismantled brick by brick, he said.

The work, which is being conducted by Raze International, should last well into November and eventually, the land will be excavated to sidewalk level and grass planted throughout the area. Mason said all local businesses affected have been notified and once the inside has been “imploded” the scaffolding along Market Street and Main will be dismantled as well.

Regarding the interruption of street traffic Mason said that it would be “minor” as the workers are pulling everything in from the back and as they reach the front there may be a time for closing one lane down.

The accepted bid, according to Mason was for $190,000, which includes complete removal of buildings and excavation.

“It should be a proud time for us to have gotten to where we are with those structures and have the possibility for development in the future,” Mason told council. “We have collectively with the work of the council and the CIC, it’s something to be proud of.”

Mason said the next step would be to obtain some businesses as well as green space to be included for that area. Council Member, Terry Capers said he was happy that the area would be filled in for the time being instead of it being just a gravel parking lot.

Mason also talked of creating a brick entrance where Mr. Fish now sits, a memorial of E. M. Long who built several prominent buildings within Cadiz such as the courthouse, the hotel and the theatre, just to name a few.

“As a history in this community it’s important that we recognize those people that made those kind of contributions to the village,” Mason explained. He added once again that the bank building’s gray façade would remain in place and also encouraged the parking spaces that’s to be created that employees of the surrounding businesses use those spaces, which would free up parking on the streets for visiting patrons.

Also, the village administrator’s report, which was forwarded by an absent Charley Bowman due to illness highlighted several points of interest. Regarding the street department, Bowman thanked Tim Hennis along with North Township trustees in applying dust control to Old Steubenville Pike.

Bowman also said crack sealing would be taking place this week after being delayed by repairing catch basins and patching water taps. Also, bricks around the courthouse would be installed by the middle of November.

Other points of interest in the report:

– The Village of Cadiz received $34,000 from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) for a new water sonde, which helps in measuring water quality “relative to any harmful algal blooms in Tappan Lake.”

– EPA Findings and Orders: Bowman, along with several village officials including their engineer, Bob Allen of E.L. Robinson is to meet with Ohio EPA in hopes of modifying the “existing findings and orders.”

“Our goal is to informally discuss the existing findings and orders, our present direction and progress, existing and pending loan applications with a direction to modify our existing compliance dates, time lines [and] loosening of our connection ban,” Bowman stated in his report.

– Fire hydrant flushing: This will begin this week. Residents with any issues are to call the water department at 942-3884.