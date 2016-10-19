Martha Ann Gilmore

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Martha Ann Gilmore, 87 of Cadiz, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 27, 1929 in Jewett, Ohio a daughter of the late Donald and Virginia Hanna Baker.

She was a member of Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz and retired from housekeeping at Harrison County Home and worked at the Cadiz Country Club. She received her Bachelor’s degree in music from Ashland University in 1951 and loved playing and teaching piano.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a brother, Creston Baker.

She is survived by her husband, John W. Gilmore; niece, Sally (Bob) Wolfe of Germano; grand nephew, Chris (Mary) Wolfe of Jewett and several nieces and nephews on John’s side of the family that have been very close to her.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Funeral service will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio with Pastor Chad Ware officiating. Burial will follow Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.