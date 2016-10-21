Truck & tractor pull brings in much-needed funds to battle cancer

CADIZ – On a beautiful Oct. 1 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, the second annual Fall Smoke Out truck and tractor pull was held. This year’s pull was held to benefit childhood cancer in memory of Drew Palmer (a 8 year old boy from Cadiz who lost his battle with cancer.) The awesome weather, the crowd who came out, all the pullers and volunteers made this a successful event.

Last year, this pull was started by a committee of people who had a dream; they wanted to have a truck and tractor pull that would be a cancer benefit. This dream does not succeed without a lot of great people who give of their time and money to help make it a reality. Donations were made to the food stand that is expertly run by the Harrison County Farm Bureau volunteers with help from the Scio VFD ladies auxiliary. Gary’s Hot Rod BBQ provided food service in the infield. The gate and track workers, the volunteers with all parts of the pull, the silent auction items and bidders, shirt sales . . . all of these parts made for a great pull. The group is especially thankful to the Harrison County Fair Board and Harrison County Commissioners for allowing them to use the fairgrounds for the event.

The proceeds of the pull are to benefit childhood cancer. Pictured are the committee members Tina Jones and Lynette Dauch presenting Elisha Palmer and her daughter with a check for UPMC Children’s Hospital oncology department that will be used for childhood cancer research in memory of Drew. The check that will be sent is for $7,500. An additional $5,000 will go to Akron Children’s Hospital and another $5,000 will go to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. A total of $17,500 raised during this pull will go out to hospitals and foundations to make a difference in the future of childhood cancer research.

The 2017 event has already been scheduled for Sept. 30. They hope they can count on the community to be there to offer support. Follow them on Facebook at PullingforaCuretrucktractorpull.