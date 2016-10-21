Starr Rochelle Olmstead Wallace

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

In Remembrance

Starr Rochelle Olmstead Wallace, age 57, of Wheeling, W.Va.., went home to be with Jesus on Saturday Oct. 8, at Grant Memorial Hospital Columbus Ohio, surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1959 (at home) Roan Ave, Cadiz Ohio to George Edward and Ellen Virginia (Jones ) Olmstead and was the fourth born of eight children.

Starr graduated from Cadiz High School. She worked as a sales clerk for the Kroger Company, starting in Aurora, Co and retiring from the Benwood Kroger’s here in W.Va. Through the years she has made many, many friends.

Starr was married September 25, 2007, to Lawrence Wallace.

Starr is also survived by her mother Ellen Olmstead; four brothers Gordon Olmstead of Denver, Co, Richard Olmstead (Joy ) of Orville, Ohio, Nathan Olmstead of Cadiz, Ohio, Troy (Mary) Olmstead of Cadiz, Ohio. Four sisters Claudia Olmstead Banks of Cadiz, Ohio, Joy Olmstead of Akron, Oh, Sherry Olmstead West of Columbus, Ohio, and Charlene Olmstead Reineke (Rick) of Wheeling, W.Va. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, all of which loved her so much and will miss her dearly.

Starr will be remembered always for her love and laughter. She will also be remembered as a hero in this life because of her generous gift of tissue donation that will in turn save many lives.

WE LOVE YOU STARRY EYES……..