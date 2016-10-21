Carol Ann McAfee

Carol Ann McAfee, age 72, of Jewett passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, at her home after a lengthy illness.

Born July 18, 1944 in Scio she was a daughter of the late Raymond Lightner and Bertha Gilbaugh Lightner. Carol was a 1962 graduate from Scio High School and worked for TRW in Minerva until 1995 when she retired due to her declining health. She also worked for the Scio Pottery Co.

Carol had attended New Rumley United Methodist Church and she enjoyed scenic area car rides, especially during the fall months.

Surviving are her husband Donald “Butch” McAfee whom she married September 20, 1975; a daughter Jennifer (Clay) Smith of Jewett; a son Jimmy (Annie Long) Afee of Tappan; a nephew Doug Albaugh of Scio; grandchildren Cylene (Paden) Wood, Brooke Smith and Dalton McAfee; great grandsons Jayden McAfee, Cyden Wood and Brydon McAfee; sisters-in-law Judy Rice of Florida, Sue (Terry) Smith of Jewett, Laurie McAfee of Dayton and Vickie McAfee of North Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews she loved but was especially close to Doug Albaugh of Scio. (?)

She was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Albaugh; a nephew Jeff Albaugh; a son Donnie Cusick; a grandson John Smith; a brother-in-law Ralph McAfee and sisters-in-law Ruth and Kathy McAfee.

Services will be held Monday, Oct. 24, at noon in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Hester Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call two hour prior to the service Monday from 10 am to 12 p.m.

