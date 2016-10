Roast Beef Dinner at Scio VFD

There will be a Roast Beef Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Scio Fire Hall, 318 West Main Street, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All-You-Can-Eat. Cost is $10 adults and $5 for kids under age 10. Proceeds to benefit Scio Vol. Fire Dept.