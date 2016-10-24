Raymond E. Raber

Raymond E. Raber, 53 of Hopedale, died Sunday, Oct. 23, at Trinity West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born April 30, 1963 in Steubenville, a son of the late Harold and Mary Elizabeth Kugler Raber, Sr.

Ray was a member of the Hopedale Sportsman Club where he served as an officer and Sons of the Legion at the Hopedale American Legion. Ray was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by 2 brothers: Donald and Robert Raber. Ray is survived by his six brothers: Harold “Slim”, Jr. of Hopedale; John of Scio; Dennis, William, Ed and Fred Raber all of Gastonia, NC; five sisters: Dorothy Place of Carrollton, Doris Boals of Hopedale, Shirley Skinner of Follansbee, Linda Hall of Cadiz and Clara Williams of Beech Bottom, W.Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon with the Chaplain from the Hopedale Sportsman Club, John Tate officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

