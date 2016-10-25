Cindy Lee Epperson

Cindy Lee Epperson, 56 of Cadiz, died Sunday, Oct. 23, at Trinity West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Oct. 27, 1959 in Muskegon, Michigan a daughter of Wilma Hilgon Walsh and the late Rex Greene.

She was a Methodist by faith and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death in addition to her father, by a brother Timothy Wayne Greene and her stepfather, David Walsh.

She is survived in addition to her mother; by two daughters: Mary Mack of Hannibal, Missouri and Christina Mack of Canada; a sister, Carla Caldwell of Missouri; a brother, Stanley Greene of Arkansas; four grandchildren; her companion, Douglas Grim of Cadiz; her Aunt Delores Ennis of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.