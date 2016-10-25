Heath Gets Jail, Jones Sentenced To Probation

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – Former Harrison County Deputy Auditor, Judy Heath appeared in Harrison County’s Common Pleas Court Tuesday afternoon before Judge, Linton Lewis where she faced sentencing for a charge of Theft in Office.

Heath was sentenced to 30 days jail, 12 months in prison that was suspended, 60 days house arrest to be accompanied by an ankle monitor, 80 hours of community service and five years of probation. Heath will also be responsible for repaying the $7,650 she was held responsible for plus the cost of the audit, which the total restitution comes to $9,350.50.

Also, the long awaited conclusion to the Brooke Jones saga came to an end when she also appeared before Lewis where she entered a plea of guilty and was sentenced to a two-year suspended prison sentence, five years of community control sanctions and she is also to complete the program at Ohio’s Eastern Correctional Center (EOCC).

Jones was initially facing five felony counts where her infant was found to have ingested heroin. Her co-defendent, Keonte Phifer, received a similar sentence last month but the News-Herald has learned that the prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to revoke his Community Based Control sanctions and a hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

A full report can be read in the Harrison News-Herald’s print edition, Saturday, Oct. 29.