The Changing Landscape of Cadiz

Harrison News Herald

CADIZ – Beginning early Wednesday morning, crews from Raze International began tearing apart the Mr. Fish building from the inside and working their way towards the front where they will eventually pull the front wall inward.

The plan, according to a Raze employee is to work in sections on that corner building by working from the back to the front in sections, therefore keeping the buildings stabilized as they work towards the bank building.

Cadiz police were on hand to direct traffic as onlookers from nearly all four corners of Market and Main Streets gathered to take pictures.